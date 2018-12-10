Otto Porter Jr. Ruled Out After Suffering Knee Injury in Wizards vs. Pacers

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards will be without Otto Porter Jr. for the time being after the veteran forward suffered a right knee contusion in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, the Wizards announced.

Porter has steadily developed into one of Washington's key players in the six years since he was drafted No. 3 overall. The 25-year-old set career highs in scoring (14.7 points per game) and three-point percentage (44.1) last season.

Only Indiana's Darren Collison (46.8 percent) and Detroit's Reggie Bullock (44.5) were better from behind the arc in 2017-18.

The 2018-19 campaign has been a step back for Porter, who is averaging just 12.2 points and shooting 36.8 percent behind the arc.

The Wizards are hoping to turn their season around after a 2-9 start. They've since improved and sit 10th in the Eastern Conference at 11-15 (entering Monday). John Wall and Bradley Beal will carry the offense as high as it will go.

Porter is an excellent third option because of his shooting prowess. Kelly Oubre Jr. will likely see an increase in playing time for head coach Scott Brooks until they get Porter back.