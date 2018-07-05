Everything You Need to Know About Day 20 of the World Cup

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

The big hitters take centre stage in the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals on Friday, with France facing Uruguay before Belgium's clash with Brazil.

In the previous round, France were involved in one of the games of the tournament against Argentina, as they eventually ran out as 4-3 winners thanks to an inspired display from Kylian Mbappe. Uruguay were excellent in their own right, beating Portugal 2-1 thanks to a brace from Edinson Cavani.

Brazil had minimal fuss in the last 16, as Neymar and Roberto Firmino netted to see them past Mexico 2-0. The same could not be said for Belgium, as they recovered from two goals down to beat Japan 3-2, with Nacer Chadli scoring a dramatic winner in the 94th minute.

Both games should be captivating contests, with dreams set to be enhanced and broken in Russia on Friday. Here's everything you need to know these two quarter-final showdowns.

Here's how the quarter-finals are shaping up:

France vs. Uruguay

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

For a France team that hasn't always convinced at this World Cup, the meeting with Uruguay will offer a real insight into whether they should be considered as serious challengers for this trophy.

While they ran in four goals against Argentina in the round of 16, the opposition defence represented a rabble at times. Uruguay have shown they will be much tougher for the likes of Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud to get the better of.

Les Bleus manager Didier Deschamps has a big decision to make in midfield, as Blaise Matuidi is suspended for this one. French football journalist Jeremy Smith had a look at the options he has to replace the Juventus man:

Uruguay are also poised to be without a key man as Cavani is suffering with an injury issue and is set to miss the game, according to ESPN FC.

That's a blow for La Celeste, but they will still feel they have what it takes to get through this tie.

Luis Suarez remains a dominant player at the point of the attack, while Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez have both done exceptional jobs in defence.

Brazil vs. Belgium

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

For many, the standout fixture of all the quarter-finals is the showdown between Belgium and Brazil, as some of the best attacking players in the tournament will be on the pitch at the same time.

While they were tepid for an hour against Japan, Belgium showed what they're capable of late in the game, when they launched their incredible fightback.

If players such as Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne do click into gear, they are so tough to stop.

Commentator Ian Darke is unsure whether the Red Devils have the steely mentality needed for a game like this, though:

It appears as though Brazil do. They started the tournament slowly with a draw against Switzerland, but since then the Selecao have improved in every game and, crucially, star man Neymar has also improved in each match.

While there will be so much focus on the attacking weapons these two teams have, Brazil's extra solidity in defence appears to give them the advantage, even with holding midfielder Casemiro suspended. Goalkeeper Alisson, along with centre-backs Thiago Silva and Miranda, have looked rock solid in recent games.

Player to Watch: Kylian Mbappe

YURI CORTEZ/Getty Images

After cutting Argentina's defence to ribbons with his searing speed and composed finishing in the previous round, going up against Uruguay will be a different type of challenge for Mbappe.

The 19-year-old revelled in the space afforded to him by La Albiceleste, as he got in behind time and time again on the counter-attack.

Former England striker Alan Shearer was full of praise for the Paris Saint-Germain man:

Uruguay will not afford Mbappe the same luxuries. There will be no space to run into and few opportunities to turn. And given how effective he was against Argentina, there may be some roughhouse tactics coming his way early in the game.

Godin and Gimenez don't have the pace to match Mbappe, nor does Diego Laxalt, who may be tasked with tracking the forward's trademark out-to-in runs from the right flank.

However, they are all canny operators who have excelled at this World Cup, but keeping France's No. 10 quiet will be the ultimate test of their defensive mettle.