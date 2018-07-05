MLE Considering Electronic Scoring After Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Miscounts

A judge counts the plates of hot dogs Joey Chestnut, left, at the end of the men's competition of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the final seconds of the competition, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. Chestnut broke his own world record by eating 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Rich Shea, the president of Major League Eating and a color commentator for Wednesday's Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, addressed the event's two major counting errors, telling Darren Rovell of ESPN.com the "incident might be impetus to bring competitive eating into the digital age."

"We were embarrassed," Shea added. "And while even NFL referees make mistakes at the highest level, we have to show an effort to change the old way. This isn't your father's hot dog eating contest. There's a lot on the line."

Joey Chestnut, who set a new record by eating 74 hot dogs, was originally credited with eating just 64 after two finished plates were missed. And Carmen Cincotti ate 64 dogs but was initially only credited with 45.

               

