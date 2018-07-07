World Cup 2018: Live Stream, Online Coverage Schedule for Saturday Quarters

Victor R. Caivano/Associated Press

Saturday sees the conclusion of the quarter-finals at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as England take on Sweden and Croatia face hosts Russia.

The bottom half of the World Cup draw looks wide-open after Spain's early exit, and all four teams will harbour realistic ambitions of reaching the final.

Schedule

Sweden vs. England, 6 p.m. local time (3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET), BBC One (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Russia vs. Croatia, 9 p.m. local time (7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET), ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Live-streaming links: BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, Fox Soccer MatchPass.

Sweden vs. England

England booked their place in the quarter-finals by winning a penalty shootout at a World Cup for the first time, progressing at Colombia's expense.

Gareth Southgate's side also possess the tournament's top scorer in Harry Kane. The Tottenham Hotspur man scored his sixth goal of the World Cup against Colombia to top the Golden Boot standings.

However, three of his goals have come from penalties, and there's a sense that England lack creativity in attack. They are strong at set pieces but have struggled to unlock teams in Russia.

Oliver Kay at The Times highlighted England's issues:

That may concern Southgate as he prepares to face an organised and conservative Sweden team that has kept clean sheets in three of its four World Cup games.

Sweden may lack star names, but they are well-organised, hardworking and play for each other.

The players sound confident ahead of the match, as ESPN FC showed:

This match looks like it will be a tight and tense affair with little to choose between the teams. It might take a moment of magic to win the game, and in Kane, England have a player who might prove the difference.

Russia vs. Croatia

Russia's World Cup adventure continues on Saturday, but they will be the underdogs against a strong Croatia team that won all three group games.

However, Croatia needed penalties to see off Denmark in the last 16, and their performance did not impress football writer Graham Ruthven:

Manager Zlatko Dalic has some real quality in his squad, from Ivan Rakitic and Luka Modric in midfield to Mario Mandzukic, Ante Rebic and Ivan Perisic in attack.

Croatia look the stronger team, but Russia will have been boosted by their surprise win over Spain on penalties. Goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev was the hero for the hosts, saving Koke and Iago Aspas' kicks to put Russia in the quarter-finals for the first time in 48 years.

Russia put in a determined defensive display against Spain and managed to frustrate La Roja. They will be expected to adopt a similar approach against Croatia.

The hosts have already surpassed pre-tournament expectations by reaching the quarter-finals, and after beating Spain they will feel they can cause another shock.