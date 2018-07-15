Carmella Beats Asuka, Retains SmackDown Women's Title at WWE Extreme Rules 2018

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Carmella beat Asuka at Extreme Rules on Sunday to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship against her for the second consecutive pay-per-view.

Asuka was waiting to continue her attack on James Ellsworth, who was hanging from the shark cage suspended above the ring. Carmella capitalized on a distracted Asuka by pushing her into the shark cage, knocking the former NXT women's champion out long enough for the three count.

Reaction to the match was overwhelmingly negative, with many highlighting how much Asuka has fallen since her peak heading into WrestleMania 34:

After successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract to win the SmackDown Women's title from Charlotte Flair and then beating her in a subsequent rematch, Carmella entered into a feud with Asuka.

SmackDown general manager Paige grew tired of Carmella boasting about defeating Flair, which led to her putting The Princess of Staten Island in a precarious position.

Most suspected Carmella had no prayer against The Empress of Tomorrow at Money in the Bank, but she had a trick up her sleeve in the form of Ellsworth.

The Chinless Wonder made his return to WWE by dressing up in Asuka's robe and mask, which distracted her long enough for Carmella to take advantage and pick up the win.

That marked only the second singles loss of Asuka's WWE career by pinfall or submission, and it added even more credibility to Carmella's title reign despite the unfair means she employed.

Based on the fact Carmella essentially cheated to win, Paige gave Asuka another opportunity to win the SmackDown Women's title.

In addition, she booked Asuka in a singles match against Ellsworth on an episode of SmackDown Live in the weeks leading up to Extreme Rules.

The bout ended in a double count-out, but Asuka doled out plenty of pain and let out some of her aggression before one of the biggest matches of her career at Extreme Rules.

Ellsworth and Asuka went at it again the following week in a lumberjack match so Ellsworth couldn't escape, and it resulted in a submission win for the Empress of Tomorrow.

Due to Ellsworth's constant presence, Paige decreed that he would be suspended above the ring in a shark cage at Extreme Rules.

Asuka directed her attention toward Carmella once again Sunday, while The Princess of Staten Island was left trying to figure out another way to weasel her way past the dominant challenger.

In typical Carmella fashion, she managed to escape another difficult situation with the title in tow, while Asuka was left searching for answers yet again.

Asuka's lack of success in terms of capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship is something that could soon hurt the way she is viewed by the WWE Universe, but Carmella is on fire and has a remarkable amount of momentum on her side heading toward SummerSlam.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).