World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Saturday's Quarters Live Stream and Kick-Off Times

Saturday's fixtures at the FIFA World Cup may not be as glamorous as those on Friday, although you're unlikely to find four teams more determined to reach the semi-finals than England, Sweden, Russia and Croatia.

England meet Sweden in the opening match of the day in what promises to be a fascinating clash of styles. The latter have made their way to this stage on the back of some rock-solid defensive displays, although in this last-eight tussle, they will come face-to-face with the tournament's top scorer, Harry Kane.

Later in the day, all eyes will be on the hosts, with memories of their dramatic penalty-shootout win over Spain still fresh in the mind. Croatia, who have impressed plenty of onlookers at the World Cup, will arguably provide an even bigger challenge.

Come the end of Saturday's fixtures, two of England, Sweden, Russia and Croatia will be one game away from the 2018 World Cup final. The opportunity for these nations is enormous, and it puts even more pressure on what are always edgy affairs.

England are the favourites heading into their game with Sweden, but it would be a huge surprise if we were to see an enterprising game in the third of the four quarter-finals. It's unlikely the Swedes would allow that to happen.

After all, Janne Andersson has forged this team on the basis of cohesion, aggression and set-piece proficiency. There's a remarkable determination from the players to be part of the setup too:

England's attack will be a step up in class from what Sweden have come up against in Russia, as the Three Lions have the movement and dynamism to unsettle defenders.

Jesse Lingard and Dele Alli have caused big issues for opponents with their work off the ball, creating the space that allows the likes of Kane to flourish. With six goals to his name at this tournament, Sweden can't allow the Tottenham Hotspur man any space to work in.

Still, Oliver Kay of The Times wants to see more from England's players in the final third:

The second fixture of the day feels delicately poised, as Russia, backed by their raucous supporters, take on a talented Croatia team.

For the latter this will be a major test of their credentials. There's no doubt that, in players like Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic, they have the class to go all the way to the final; this fixture, perhaps more than any, will be a test of the team's mental strength.

They will be facing a team that will be confident after beating 2010 world champions Spain in a penalty shootout. Journalist Gabriele Marcotti captured the host nation's mood after Croatia beat Denmark:

There's reason for such heady belief, though, as Russia have shown they can dig in, stay composed and score goals at this tournament. There's also a galvanising unison developing between the fans and the players.

In terms of individual talent, there's no doubt Croatia have an edge, and manager Zlatko Dalic will be looking to men like Modric and Rakitic to see them through. Russia will hope their organisation and fanatical backing can offset that gulf in class on the night.