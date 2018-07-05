Lucas Torreira's Father Says 'Scared' Son Ready for Arsenal Transfer

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

The father of Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira has said his son is ready for the challenges that await him at Arsenal, despite conceding he and his entourage are scared of what lies in store in the Premier League.

MailOnline's Robert Cottingham reported the 22-year-old is on the verge of a £25 million move to the Emirates Stadium and provided quotes Ricardo Torreira, Lucas' father, gave to Teledoce (via Goal's Patric Ridge):

"There will be people that will accompany him. He won't be alone. It's a big change [going to England] and we don't want to think about it yet because we're scared.

"The truth is it's tough to manage the language, adapt to the [London] society and customs and at the same time not lose ours. But there's a whole programme getting readied for Lucas."

Torreira is on international duty with Uruguay at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and has played every minute of his country's last two games, a 3-0 thrashing of hosts Russia following by a last-16 win over Portugal.

The Gunners were strongly linked with the defensive midfielder in the weeks leading up to this summer's World Cup, and James Benge of the London Evening Standard recently backed up the move going ahead:

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has already added defenders Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Stephan Lichtsteiner to his ranks, as well as goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who arrived from Bayer Leverkusen.

Torreira didn't take on the starting role in Uruguay's midfield that some expected he would during their first two matches at the World Cup, but Squawka illustrated how he's taken little time asserting himself in the side:

The young anchor did a job of quelling Cristiano Ronaldo's threat somewhat in Uruguay's 2-1 win over Portugal on Saturday, making four clearances and two interceptions, though he completed only one of five attempted tackles, per WhoScored.com.

With five years of experience playing in Italy's top two divisions, including the last two in Serie A with Sampdoria, Torreira could become the perfect foil to get the best out of Granit Xhaka, suggested football writer Charles Watts:

Arsenal will hope Torreira's stock can rise like that of international team-mate Rodrigo Bentancur, another promising midfielder who impressed in his maiden season at Juventus last term.

For years, the Gunners have been calling out for a holding midfielder, but the Islington Gazette's Layth Yousif noted Emery's swift work in going about plugging that void:

Numerous lesser talents or converted midfielders have attempted to fill the role but with little sustained success. Francis Coquelin, Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny have all been tried since the prime years of Mathieu Flamini and Gilberto Silva came to an end, but Torreira represents more serious long-term investment there.

Torreira is expected to be in action next against France in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday, where he'll have another chance to showcase why fans in north London can afford to get excited about his arrival.