Barcelona Transfer News: Everton Make Yerry Mina Bid in Latest Rumours

Everton have reportedly made a €24 million (£21 million) bid for Barcelona and Colombia defender Yerry Mina.

According to Goal's Ignasi Oliva Gispert, Everton manager Marco Silva has been impressed with the centre-back's performances at the World Cup and decided to pursue him.

The Toffees reportedly are in talks with Barcelona and have made the offer, and the Blaugrana are said to be willing to part with him provided they can put a buy-back clause in the deal, akin to the move that saw Gerard Deulofeu move to Goodison Park and return to the Camp Nou.

The two clubs are set for a meeting on Monday, where they'll look to hash out the deal.

Mina only arrived at Barca in January but made just six appearances totalling 377 minutes for the Blaugrana.

He has shown himself to be a key player for Colombia, though. He scored three goals in as many games for Los Cafeteros, and they only conceded once—from Harry Kane's penalty on Tuesday—while he was on the pitch.

The 23-year-old had an excellent game against the Three Lions, per Squawka Football:

Mina is an incredible threat in the opposition penalty area if there's good delivery for him, as noted by Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe:

Indeed, he now has six goals from 15 Colombia caps. At Everton, the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson could provide similar service to help get the best out of him.

Grup 14's Rafael Hernandez believes that while he has thus far struggled to fit in at Barcelona, he could be a superb capture for a side that play to his strengths:

Mina may not quite have the technical attributes required of him at the Camp Nou, but he's physically imposing and positions himself well at both ends of the pitch.

Barca may re-sign him if he does well, but he could make a strong signing for the Toffees.