Leonard Fournette Assists LSU Student with Tuition Money After Seeing Tweet

John Raoux/Associated Press

Jhane Lowsoo, a fifth-year student at LSU, was working two jobs to cover the cost of her tuition but struggling to make ends meet, so she started a GoFundMe page, according to Zach Pereles of Shutdown Corner.

That's when Jacksonville Jaguars star running back Leonard Fournette offered to help pay the balance:

According to Pereles, Lowsoo "no longer receives aid from TOPS, a Louisiana program that provides scholarships for those attending public colleges or universities in the state," since she is a fifth-year student. She also was rejected for the loans she applied for, so she started the GoFundMe page.

Per that report, she had raised around $2,000 of her $5,000 goal, with Fournette covering the rest.

On the Fourth of July, Fournette's kind act serves as a reminder that living the American Dream and reaching your goals may put you in the privileged position to help others do the same. What's more patriotic than that?