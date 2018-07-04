Manny Machado Reportedly Braves Trade Target; Atlanta More Focused on Relievers

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves are reportedly "interested" in Baltimore Orioles superstar Manny Machado but "presently are more focused on controllable relievers, for whom there could be a buyers' market," according to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

More than a few teams are sniffing around Machado. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the Los Angeles Dodgers are "aggressively pursuing" the three-time All-Star shortstop, while Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wrote the Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland are all possible suitors.

And Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported eight teams "confirmed they have had dialogue" with the Orioles regarding Machado.

Suffice to say, the market is vibrant for the superstar, and for good reason. He's hitting .311 with 21 homers and 59 RBI, and he has the defensive versatility to play either third base or shortstop.

The question for teams interested in Machado will be how much they are willing to give up for him given that he could be a rental. The 25-year-old will hit free agency after the season and is likely to command a $300 million-plus contract.

On the other hand, Machado could help swing a postseason. The Braves are in first in the NL East with a 49-35 record, which is 2.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies and seven games clear of the Washington Nationals. Their .583 winning percentage trails only the Milwaukee Brewers' .588 in the National League.

Acquiring Machado would also keep him from other NL contenders.

But if the plan is to sign Machado come the offseason, should the Braves be willing to part ways with enticing prospects now? How much should the team sacrifice for a possible rental?

It's a fascinating question, especially if the Braves believe they have a need in the bullpen and a friendlier marketplace will exist to address that part of the roster. How teams weigh the cost-benefit analysis in regard to Machado may play an enormous factor come October.