World Cup 2018: Updated Tournament Odds, Predictions and Schedule

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

After England's dramatic penalty shootout win over Colombia on Tuesday, the quarter-finals for the 2018 FIFA World Cup are set in Russia.

They have a dash of everything, too. The hosts are still going strong, there are heavyweight clashes and there are underdogs with vibrant hopes of keeping their dreams of glory alive.

It all gets under way with France's showdown with Uruguay on Friday, while Brazil meet Belgium in what should be a feast of attacking football later in the day. On Saturday, England face Sweden, while host nation Russia will try to find a way past Croatia to continue their unlikely run.

Here's the schedule for the last eight, the latest odds to win the biggest prize in the game and a preview of what's still to come from this remarkable tournament.

Tournament Odds

Brazil 3-1

France 4-1

England 4-1

Belgium 5-1

Croatia 6-1

Uruguay 16-1

Russia 20-1

Sweden 25-1

Figures courtesy of OddsShark



Brazil Favourites After Chaotic Round of 16

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

After a frantic group stage, the first knockout stage of the World Cup continued the thrills, as we were treated to some wonderful matches.

Yet amid the penalty shootout drama and late comeback triumphs, Brazil marched into the quarter-finals with minimal fuss, beating Mexico 2-0. It's an ominous omen for the other sides involved in this competition, as the Selecao appear to be hitting form.

Crucially, star man Neymar appears to be in the groove again, as he tormented the Mexico defence and scored in the win.

As noted by the Selecao Brasileira Twitter account, the Paris Saint-German star is exceptional on the international stage:

Belgium may struggle to contain the attacking class Brazil have, although the Red Devils will be buoyed by the manner in which they recovered against Japan and will take a massive amount of confidence into the fixture as a result.

Prior to that showdown, it will be France against Uruguay, as one of the best defences in the tournament seeks to stop one of the most exhilarating forwards.

SAEED KHAN/Getty Images

For Les Bleus, all eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe again, after he produced a masterclass to help France overcome Argentina 4-3 in the second round, winning a penalty and scoring twice on the day.

Rafael Hernandez of Grup14 is looking forward to the battle:

While Uruguay have exceptional forwards of their own in Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, they also boast a man mountain at the back in Diego Godin. As noted by Football Talent Scout, alongside Jose Gimenez he's been outstanding at the back:

Saturday's matches will set up the second semi-final, with four outsiders bidding to make their way into the last four.

England's meeting with Sweden will start the day off, and the Three Lions will be in excellent spirits after edging past Colombia on penalties. Eric Dier, who netted the winning kick, and Jordan Pickford, who saved from Carlos Bacca, were the heroes after a tense 120 minutes.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Sweden will be tough opponents, though, as they have shown throughout the tournament they are capable of shutting teams out.

Then it will be the turn of the hosts, who will be out to repeat their heroics from the Spain game. After defending manfully for 120 minutes, Russia were able to beat the 2010 champions in a penalty shootout, with goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev making a stunning stop from Iago Aspas.

Croatia will arguably represent just as tough a challenge, although they were a long way short of their best against Denmark, when they also needed a penalty shootout to make it into the quarters.