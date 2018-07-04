Real Madrid Deny Kylian Mbappe Agreement Amid £240M Transfer Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJuly 4, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 06: Marcelo of Real Madrid chases down Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid at Parc des Princes on March 6, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images )
Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Real Madrid issued a statement on Wednesday dismissing reports they have agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Kylian Mbappe.

It was reported by French journalist Baptiste Ripart (h/t Football Espana) that Los Blancos were to pay €272 million (£240 million) to sign the France international this summer in a world-record deal.

However, the European champions released a statement on their official website denying that's the case:

"Given the information published in the last few hours regarding an alleged agreement between Real Madrid C.F. and PSG for the player Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid would like to state that it is completely false.
 
"Real Madrid has not made any offer to PSG or the player and condemns the spreading of this type of information that has not been proven by the parties concerned."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

