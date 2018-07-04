Juventus Reportedly '95 Per Cent' Sure of Completing Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer

VASILY MAXIMOV/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly "95 per cent" confident of securing the surprise transfer of Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Adrian Kajumba of the Daily Mirror, Ronaldo is edging closer to a switch to the Serie A giants as he is unhappy with life at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Some sources close to the Turin club rate the chances as high as 95 per cent," continued Kajumba. "But they are wary that Ronaldo's super-agent Jorge Mendes is hoping an auction kicks off for his biggest client and waiting to see if former club Manchester United or long-time admirers Paris Saint-Germain firm up their interest."

It's added that while Ronaldo's current release clause at the Santiago Bernabeu is €1 billion, the Italian champions believe they could secure the signing of the Portuguese forward for around €100 million (£88 million).

Juve will reportedly offer Ronaldo an annual salary of £26.5 million, an increase on the current £18.5 million he takes home every year in the Spanish capital.

As relayed by journalist Arjun Pradeep, Marca has also reported that Ronaldo wants out at Madrid and that Juve are interested in landing the player:

Jesus Sanchez of Marca has also reported that Ronaldo has been looking for a new home in Turin.

Matteo Bonetti of beIN Sports also suggested the transfer is close to going ahead:

Ronaldo joined Los Blancos in 2009 from Manchester United and has gone on to become one of the greatest players in the history of Real Madrid.

The forward is the team's all-time top goalscorer and has been a central figure in Madrid winning four UEFA Champions League titles in the last five years, including the previous three in succession.

VI-Images/Getty Images

However, speculation about Ronaldo's future has been gathering pace in recent weeks, as he was coy after the Champions League final in Kiev in May when discussing a possible transfer.

"Now it's time to enjoy this," he said, per The Independent. "In the next few days I'll give the fans, who have been by my side, an answer. It's been great being at Real Madrid."

As these figures illustrate, on the biggest stage Ronaldo tends to perform at the peak of his powers:

The Serie A side already have exceptional forwards in Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala, while they're also the dominant force in Italy, having won the last seven Serie A titles in succession.

Having come up short in the Champions League final in two of the last four seasons, including a loss to Ronaldo's Real in 2014, the Turin club would be hopeful of Ronaldo helping them get over the line in the European Cup for a third time in their history. However, you sense there's plenty of work to be done before a deal this complex comes to fruition.