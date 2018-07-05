World Cup Bracket 2018: Schedule and Picks for Quarter-Final Matches

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

England won a historic penalty shootout against Colombia in Moscow on Tuesday to complete the quarter-final lineup at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions will face Sweden in the last eight, while hosts Russia are still alive and play Croatia.

On what most people regard as the tougher side of the draw, Uruguay face France and Brazil play Belgium.

The quarter-final clashes take place on Friday and Saturday.

Friday, July 6

3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET: Uruguay 2-1 France AET

7 p.m. BST, 2 p.m. ET: Brazil 3-2 Belgium

Saturday, July 7

3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET: Sweden 0-1 England

7 p.m. BST, 2 p.m. ET: Russia 1-3 Croatia

Didier Deschamps' France finally set alight in the last 16, as they produced a brilliant attacking display in their 4-3 defeat of Argentina, with Kylian Mbappe standing out as he netted a double.

However, they face a significantly tougher task to beat Uruguay.

For all their attacking talent, Argentina were woeful for much of their World Cup campaign and looked particularly weak in defence.

Mbappe and his attacking team-mates will have a much tougher time breaking down Uruguay's defence, which has conceded just one goal in the tournament.

On the bench, La Celeste also have the superior manager in Oscar Tabarez.

Uruguay look to have the know-how to knock out a France side packed with quality, but the fitness of Edinson Cavani, who netted both goals in their 2-1 last-16 win against Portugal, could play a crucial role, as Goal highlighted:

Sweden are another side boasting defensive solidity, and England will need to improve on their attacking performance against Colombia if they are to break their quarter-final opponents down.

Harry Kane is leading the race for the Golden Boot, but he will need help from the likes of Raheem Sterling and Jesse Lingard if the Three Lions are to make the semi-finals.

Janne Andersson's side will be conscious of the pace England boast in attack and the threat posed by the in-form Kane, but Sweden have a fine record against the Three Lions:

Based on both sides' performances in their respective last-16 clashes, their meeting in Samara is unlikely to be easy on the eye, though it should be engrossing.

Conversely, the clash between Belgium and Brazil in Kazan on Friday could be one of the games of the tournament given the attacking talent that will be on show.

The Red Devils will have been buoyed by their 3-2 comeback victory against Japan in the last 16 and have more than enough firepower to hurt the Selecao, but Brazil will prey on Belgium's obvious defensive weaknesses.

Saturday looks set to be the end of the road for Russia after their unexpected run to the last eight.

They will set up to frustrate Croatia, as they did against Spain. Unlike La Furia Roja, though, in Ivan Rakitic and Luka Modric, Croatia have players who can and will play key defence-splitting balls. Consequently, the hosts look set to go out at the quarter-final stage.