World Cup 2018: TV Schedule, Live-Stream Info and Form Guide for Quarter-Finals

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

There are just eight teams left at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and they will take part in the quarter-finals of the competition on Friday and Saturday.

There are two games on each day, with Uruguay and France kicking off the action on Friday. Favourites Brazil take on Belgium later in the day.

Saturday sees Sweden face England in the first of the day's fixtures before hosts Russia clash with Croatia.

Here's a look at how you watch all the quarter-final action from Russia:

Friday, July 6

Uruguay vs. France: 5 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Brazil vs. Belgium: 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Both matches are being shown live on BBC One and Fox Sports 1. Live streams are available from BBC Sport Live and Fox Soccer Match Pass.

Saturday, July 7

Sweden vs. England: 5 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Russia vs. Croatia: 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Both matches are being shown live on ITV and Fox Sports 1. Live streams are available from the ITV Hub and Fox Soccer Match Pass.

Form Guide

France have great momentum going into their game against Uruguay after they beat Argentina 4-3 in the last 16. Teenage striker Kylian Mbappe is a man in red-hot form after he scored twice to knock out La Albiceleste.

Football writer Michael Cox explained just how good his performance was:

The 19-year-old's power and pace were too much for Argentina and will cause Uruguay's defence problems. Yet Oscar Tabarez's side have one of the best defences left in the competition and have conceded just one goal in the tournament.

However, if Les Bleus can continue the forward momentum they showed against Argentina, they will take some stopping. As well as Mbappe in attack, manager Didier Deschamps can also call upon stars such as Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and Paul Pogba.

Brazil will be favourites to beat Belgium after a comfortable victory over Mexico in the round of 16, while the Red Devils had to come from 2-0 down to beat Japan to progress.

Neymar scored and assisted against El Tri and appears to be growing into the tournament. Brazil are well-known for their flamboyant football, but they also possess an excellent defence which has been breached just once at the World Cup.

Squawka Football highlighted their record under Tite:

Sweden versus England promises to be a tight game after both teams enjoyed narrow wins in the last 16.

The Swedes needed a deflected goal from Emil Forsberg to knock out Switzerland, while England required penalties to beat Colombia.

However, the Three Lions do possess the tournament's leading goalscorer in Harry Kane, which may prove the difference between the two sides.

The Tottenham Hotspur man leads the race for the Golden Boot with six goals:

The final quarter-final sees hosts Russia out to continue their run in the tournament against Croatia. They produced one of the biggest shocks of the World Cup when they knocked out Spain on penalties in the last 16.

Croatia enjoyed a flawless group campaign but also needed a shootout to see off Denmark after a 1-1 draw.

The hosts will look to frustrate Croatia, but Zlatko Dalic's side can look to the craft of Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Mario Mandzukic to make the difference.