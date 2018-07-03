2018 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds: Chestnut Clear Betting Favorite

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

There has been little competition for Joey "Jaws" Chestnut in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest over the past decade, and that does not figure to change on Wednesday at Coney Island.

Chestnut has lost just once during that stretch, when Matt "Megatoad" Stonie upset him in 2015, edging his rival by two hot dogs 62-60 to end an eight-year winning streak. The 34-year-old California native is listed as a strong -550 favorite (bet $550 to win $100) to win his third Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest since then at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Stonie is now a member of the underdog field at +325 (bet $100 to win $325), as he has failed to live up to his brief title reign over the last two years, seeing his hot dog consumption progressively shrink. He ate 53 in 2016 and 48 in 2017, while Chestnut devoured 70 and 72 in those same years, respectively. Chestnut's record of 73 hot dogs came in an official qualifier two years ago, topping his previous mark of 69 set in 2013.

Keeping that in mind, the total for most hot dogs eaten by the men's winner this year is 72.5, and the under is a large favorite at -220 on the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest odds. The over is a +155 underdog, and the winner would obviously need to at least equal Chestnut's career best to cash that bet.

Last year's runner-up Carmen Cincotti is also one to watch, as his total has been set at 59.5, with the over a big -220 favorite after he ended up with 60 in 2017.

On the women's side, there has been similar recent dominance from Miki Sudo, who halted a three-year run by Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas with her first victory in 2014. Sudo will be going for her fifth consecutive women's title after chowing down a career-high 41 hot dogs last year.

Thomas still holds the women's record with 45 hot dogs consumed in 2012, which is the second year ladies were able to compete. Oddsmakers seem to believe Sudo could post another career best in 2017, as the winning total has been set at 41.5 hot dogs, with a price of -120 on the over and under.

