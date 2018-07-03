Rams' Jamon Brown Suspended 2 Games for Violating NFL's Substance Abuse Policy

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams will be without guard Jamon Brown for the first two games of the regular season.

The NFL announced Tuesday that Brown was suspended without pay for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Originally taken in the third round by the Rams in the 2015 draft, Brown emerged as a key piece of the offensive line last season.

The 25-year-old started a career high 16 games at right guard in 2017 after playing 20 games combined in 2015-16.