Could a Nolan Arenado Blockbuster Trade Become a Reality?

Nolan Arenado, arguably the best third baseman in baseball, has played exactly one playoff game in his career. It was last season's National League wild-card, do-or-die play-in, and his Colorado Rockies died, 11-8, at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

This year, the Rockies may not get that far.

Entering play Wednesday, Colorado is 43-43 and mired in fourth place in the NL West. A modest winning streak could vault the club into contention, but the Rocks are looking up at the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks in a tough, balanced division.

Once again, their October aspirations could fizzle into also-ran status.

"I don't want to lose anymore. I just hate it," Arenado said, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "It's tough on you."

So, the question must be asked: If the Rockies sink in the standings, should they sell Arenado? And if they do, what would it mean for the MLB trade market?

First, a quick recap of Arenado's credentials to date.

In his first five big league seasons between 2013 and 2017, he won five Gold Gloves, earned three top-10 NL MVP finishes and made three All-Star teams. He's tallied more than 40 home runs twice and 130 or more RBI three times. Even adjusting for the Coors Field effect, that's impressive.

This season, he boasts a 1.003 OPS with 22 homers, 63 RBI and 184 total bases, all of which pace the Senior Circuit.

He's also 27 years old, in the midst of his prime, and can't become a free agent until 2020. For fun, let's witness what he can do with the leather and the lumber:

Forget Manny Machado, Mike Moustakas and Josh Donaldson. If the Rockies were to make Arenado available, he'd instantly become the most coveted infielder on the market and one of the biggest trade-deadline game-changers of all time.

Could it happen?

Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post hinted at the possibility in a recent column:

"If the current trend continues and the Rockies don’t contend for the playoffs, then I think it becomes highly unlikely that Arenado will consider staying in Colorado. If that is the case, then yes, the Rockies should at least explore an Arenado trade over the winter, or certainly next summer.

It pains me to write this, because I love watching Arenado play, but I don’t think his long-term future is in Colorado."

Saunders is probably right. The safe bet is on Colorado keeping Arenado at least through this season and then considering a trade in the offseason or next year at the deadline, when he'd be an expensive rental.

That said, if the Rockies make him available now, they could net a ludicrous prospect haul.

The Atlanta Braves are blossoming ahead of schedule, have a potential need at third base and boast the game's best farm system, per Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.

The St. Louis Cardinals might seek an upgrade at the hot corner and have a cache of promising young pitchers who could buttress a perennial need for Colorado.

The Cards' Matt Carpenter has suffered through an up-and-down campaign and is no longer a reliable lineup anchor. St. Louis could part with right-handers Dakota Hudson and/or Ryan Helsley along with ancillary pieces.

The Philadelphia Phillies could use reinforcements on the left side of the infield and have the prospects and payroll flexibility to swing a deal and ink a long-term extension. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported they may be looking to deal third baseman Maikel Franco and have expressed interest in the Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas. That leaves the door open for Areando as well.

Really, the list of prospective buyers who'd at least inquire about Arenado includes, well...every prospective buyer. Even clubs with an established third baseman would be forced to kick Arenado's tires.

Selling a generational talent is never an easy decision. When it's a player you drafted and developed—as the Rockies did with Arenado—it's especially tough.

Sometimes, though, the hard decision is the correct one.

"I see the Dodgers, and the guys over there, and they've won this division the last five years," Arenado said, per Nightengale. "I know some of the Giants players. They've got their World Series rings. I'm jealous."

Does that sound like a man who wants to stay put? Are those the words of a player who is committed to his present employer?

The best third baseman in baseball has played exactly one postseason game in his career.

His second might come in a different uniform.

All statistics current as of Wednesday and courtesy of Baseball Reference.