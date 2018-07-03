Report: Multiple Teams Passed on Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins, No Celtics Offer

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2018

BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 16: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans gets introduced before the game against the Boston Celtics on January 16, 2018 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brian Babineau/Getty Images

DeMarcus Cousins' decision to sign with the Golden State Warriors sent shockwaves through the NBA on Monday night, though it sounds the Warriors were one of Boogie's only remaining options. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke down Cousins' near non-existent market on SportsCenter (h/t Tommy Beer of NBC Sports):

"The injury played a big part in depressing the market for him, [alongside] the fact that there wasn't salary cap space in a lot of places. But here's the reality that Cousins had to deal with, and now has to start rectifying in Golden State: His image. There were teams with space who did not want him in their locker room or organization."

One of the teams who might have had interest was the Boston Celtics, but the Celtics reportedly never got the chance to throw their hat in the ring, per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe

So does Boogie to the Dubs break the NBA?

The Warriors were the favorites to win the 2018-19 NBA title before he signed there, so his signing doesn't change much in that regard. There are also legitimate questions about when Cousins will return from his Achilles tear, how effective he'll be once he does return and if he's a natural fit with the Warriors.

Cousins, never a defensive savant, may not be on the floor to close games. And as Wojnarowski noted, Boogie has developed a negative reputation around the league.

That said, he is arguably the most talented offensive center in the NBA. He's an excellent passer and hit 35.4 percent of his three-pointers last year. He's powerful on the boards, gives the Warriors yet another perimeter shooter and offers a different dynamic on offense, as the team largely hasn't had a true post scorer in recent years.

And does Cousins' defense late in games matter if the Warriors are blowing teams out?

Plus, the Warriors have built a strong culture in Golden State. It's hard to imagine he'd be allowed to rock the boat. They could keep him on the sidelines next year if issues arise and still be the best team in the league.

Cousins needs Golden State more than the Warriors need Boogie. If he wants a max contract next season, he needs to rebuild his reputation and prove that his Achilles tear won't limit his ability going forward. There's no incentive for Cousins to be anything but a good soldier.

So no, Boogie to the Dubs doesn't break the NBA. But it does widen the gap between the Warriors and everyone else.

