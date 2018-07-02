World Cup Results 2018: Scores, Updated Round of 16 Bracket After Monday

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Brazil and Belgium booked their places in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup on Monday.

The Selecao put in a professional performance as they beat Mexico 2-0, while Belgium came from two goals down to beat Japan 3-2.

Here's the updated bracket.

The first half between Brazil and Mexico was goalless, but it nevertheless proved to be an intriguing opening to the match as both sides looked to impose themselves on the game.

El Tri attacked the Selecao with pace and directness, but struggled when it came to applying the final ball or finish.

Brazil punished them for failing to take their chances early in the second half, when Neymar kicked off and rounded out a lovely team move:

The Paris Saint-Germain forward once again became the centre of controversy later in the game. Miguel Layun cynically stood on his foot with the pair both off the pitch, but after Neymar's extreme reaction to the foul he escaped any sanction.

BBC Sport's Gary Lineker was unimpressed with the Brazilian:

The star man also played a key role in the Selecao's second, as Guillermo Ochoa saved his toe-poked effort only to divert it into the path of Roberto Firmino, who made no mistake from close range.

As in the first game, Belgium and Japan went in goalless at half-time, but as the Samarai Blue pressed high, moved the ball well and defended strongly, the Red Devils struggled, per Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren:

Three minutes after the break, Japan took the lead when a missed interception from Jan Vertonghen allowed the ball to run through to Genki Haraguchi, who angled a fine finish into the bottom corner.

Eden Hazard rattled the woodwork moments later as Belgium sought an equaliser, but just four minutes later Takashi Inui doubled Japan's lead in style:

Vertonghen atoned for his earlier error with a looping header to bring his side back into the contest.

Red Devils manager Roberto Martinez then elected to bring on Marouane Fellaini and Nacer Chadli, and the pair justified his faith in them as they each got on the scoresheet to complete the comeback.

Fellaini pulled them level when he rose to nod home Hazard's cross and in the 94th minute, Chadli finished off a rapid counter-attack following a late corner from Japan.

Belgium will play Brazil in the quarter-finals on Friday at 7 p.m. BST (2 p.m. ET).