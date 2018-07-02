Kawhi Leonard Odds: Latest Spurs, Lakers Lines After LeBron James Signs with LA

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The latest updated odds for where Kawhi Leonard will play next season saw the Los Angeles Lakers pick up some steam after LeBron James committed to the team on Sunday.

Per OddsShark, the San Antonio Spurs are still the odds-on-favorites to keep Leonard with a -110 betting line (bet $110 to win $100), followed by the Lakers at +280.

Prior to James' move to Hollywood, OddsShark had the Spurs at -105 to keep Leonard and the Lakers with +295 odds to land the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to make significant leaps with oddsmakers to land Leonard for next season. They went from +650 odds on June 26 to +333 on Monday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted after James' decision that Leonard's "focus is unchanged" and he wants to play for the Lakers.

If the Lakers are going to entice the Spurs with a trade package, their offers will have to get substantially better. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor cited multiple NBA sources saying that Los Angeles' proposals "have gotten worse with each round of negotiations."

It's unclear what the Lakers' offers for Leonard include, but the 76ers may have learned the potential baseline for what San Antonio is looking for in return.

Per Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz, the Spurs asked the Sixers for a package that includes three future first-round picks and two players currently on their roster.



With Leonard under contract for next season, the Spurs don't appear inclined to merely give him away at the risk of mortgaging their long-term future. He was one of the NBA's best players for three years prior to last season and is only 27 years old.