World Cup Bracket 2018: Results, Qualified Teams After Monday's Knockout Play

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Brazil and Belgium will face each other in the last eight of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after qualifying from the Round of 16 in Russia on Monday.

A Neymar-inspired Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 in Samara, before Belgium and Japan produced an instant classic, which the former eventually won 3-2 after coming back from 2-0 down at the Rostov Arena.

Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui gave Japan a commanding lead, before Jan Vertonghen and substitutes Marouane Fellaini and Nacer Chadli sent Belgium though in dramatic fashion.

It means the bracket for the quarter-finals is nearly complete, with only Colombia's game against England, as well as Sweden's meeting with Switzerland on Tuesday left to play:

Brazil 2-0 Mexico

Neymar was the inspiration for the Selecao as they overcame a sluggish start to eventually cruise to an efficient win over El Tri. The latter began brightly, exchanging quick and intuitive passes in attacking areas, but often lacking enough quality with the final ball to unlock a stubborn Brazil defence.

With Mexico being held at arm's length, Brazil's forwards began to grow into the game, led by Neymar. The Paris Saint-Germain attacker was never shy about running at El Tri's defence and drawing a foul or two.

However, not everybody was impressed with Neymar's perceived theatrics when he was challenged:

Mexico's ire would have been raised further when Neymar got his toe to a cross-shot from Willian to put the Selecao in front on 51 minutes. The close-range finish capped a move Neymar started with a deft backheel before continuing his run.

It also maintained his enviable form in front of goal at this level:

Speaking of scoring runs, Brazil coach Tite is likely still waiting for Gabriel Jesus to start his. The Manchester City striker struggled to make an impact, even as his team-mates grew in confidence and began producing some slick, one- and two-touch football.

Jesus' case to continue leading the line wasn't helped by Firmino making the most of a late cameo off the bench:

Brazil have made it through, but are not overpowering teams in the way their favourites tag would indicate. In fairness, the Selecao are at least looking compact and strong at the back, while displaying a welcome ruthless streak up front.

Belgium 3-2 Japan

A tame, scoreless first half saw Belgium rarely threaten the Japan goal, with the Blue Samurai steadily building in confidence. Burgeoning belief was justified when Haraguchi finished with aplomb on the break three minutes into the second half.

The goal represented a moment of history for Japan:

Things got even better for Haraguchi and Co. four minutes later, when rising star Inui finished spectacularly after a smart touch from Shinji Kagawa.

Inui, 30, has seized his opportunity to wow audiences in Russia:

Belgium were stunned, with Japan making the most of a numerical advantage in midfield. Red Devils boss Roberto Martinez started with two up top, while Japan put five behind a lone striker, allowing them to swarm on Belgium's creative types, like Kevin De Bruyne.

The Blue Samurai also had joy breaking down the sides and exposing wing-back Yannick Carrasco in defensive areas. Martinez eventually responded by hooking Carrasco and striker Dries Mertens for Fellaini and Chadli.

Those changes redressed the imbalance in midfield, while allowing De Bruyne and Eden Hazard to play closer to Romelu Lukaku.

Things turned Belgium's way when Vertonghen arched a looping header into the net from a seemingly impossible angle ahead of the final 20 minutes. Then it was Fellaini's turn to be a hero, as the substitute rose highest to power in a Hazard cross.

Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press

The defining moment came in the final minute of stoppage time when a break from a Japan corner led by De Bruyne ended with Chadli stroking in the winner.

Belgium are through, but won't be able to risk giving Brazil a similar lead when the two meet at the Kazan Arena on Friday, July 6.