World Cup 2018: Odds and Predictions for Tuesday 2nd-Round Matches

Two of England, Colombia, Sweden and Switzerland will complete the quarter-final lineup of the 2018 World Cup on Tuesday when they face off in the round of 16 Tuesday.

Sweden play Switzerland in Saint Petersburg in the early match, before England take on Colombia in Moscow.

Here are the odds for the two matches, courtesy of OddsShark, along with some score predictions:

Sweden (19-10), Draw (39-20), Switzerland (83-50): 1-0

Colombia (27-10), Draw (21-10), England (53-50): 2-1

Colombia vs. England

With Spain and Denmark now out, one of Russia, Croatia and the four teams in action on Tuesday will contest the World Cup final.

England will be glad to be in the bottom, more favourable half of the draw—having avoided the likes of France and Brazil—and Sky Sports' David Jones summarised what many have been saying:

However, as former Three Lions striker Gary Lineker noted, it's important not to get carried away given England's recent record at international tournaments:

Colombia are arguably the toughest possible opponent they could have faced from Group H, as evidenced by them finishing top ahead of Japan, Senegal and Poland.

Los Cafeteros are impressive at their best, per Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe:

They can also match one of England's biggest strengths, attacking set pieces, having scored from three in the group stage with centre-back Yerry Mina finding the net twice.



Per injury analyst Ben Dinnery, James Rodriguez could be fit to play after a scan revealed he has not suffered a calf strain.

With his delivery and a clinical goalscorer in the form of Radamel Falcao, it will be a difficult game for the Three Lions.

England can win if they play to their capabilities, but this will be a major test, and their progression is far from guaranteed—it could be a case of what ifs for them in Russia.

Sweden vs. Switzerland

Despite the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sweden impressed in the group stage and came out on top ahead of Mexico, South Korea and Germany.

Football writer Joel Rabinowitz suggested the side may even be thriving because the striker is not in the side:

They beat Mexico 3-0 to top the group ahead of El Tri on goal difference, though if not for Toni Kroos' sensational last-minute winner in their clash with Germany, they would have gone unbeaten and taken seven points.

Opponents Switzerland managed to avoid defeat in their three matches, but they only won once.

They also have some key players suspended in the form of Stephan Lichtsteiner and Fabian Schar, who picked up their second bookings of the tournament in the 2-2 draw with Costa Rica.

Without Lichtsteiner's support on the right flank or Schar's composure on the ground and prowess in the air, the Swiss may struggle to be at their best here.

If that's the case, Sweden may just have the edge in what should be a tight contest.