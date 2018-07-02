Tyreke Evans Rumors: Lakers Meeting with Guard Amid Warriors, Thunder Interest

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Tyreke Evans' free-agent tour now reportedly includes a meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per ESPN's Chris Haynes, Evans is meeting with the Lakers on Monday after talking with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

According to USA Today's Sam Amick, the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors also have interest in bringing Evans into the fold.

Evans is an intriguing under-the-radar free agent because of his ability to score. The 2009-10 Rookie of the Year averaged 19.4 points per game last season with the Memphis Grizzlies, his highest since his first season.

He also shot a career-high 39.9 percent from three-point range.

Any team with interest in Evans has to take into account his injury history. The 28-year-old hasn't played 60 games in a season since 2014-15, including a two-year stretch from 2015-17 when he played a total of 65 games.

The Lakers are filling out their bench after making a big splash Sunday when Klutch Sports announced LeBron James has agreed to a deal with the team.

Evans' ability to shoot from distance would be a significant boost to a Lakers squad that finished 29th in the NBA with a 34.5 three-point percentage last season.