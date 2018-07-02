Giannis Antetokounmpo Announced for Cover of NBA 2K19 Standard Edition

LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the NBA 2K19 cover athlete.

2KSports made the announcement at a press conference Monday from Antetokounmpo's hometown of Athens, Greece.

The official trailer for the game featured narration from Antetokounmpo's mother and has the tagline "they will know your name."

LeBron James was previously named as the cover athlete for the 20th Anniversary special edition of the game. James' cover features special words and phrases which were meaningful to him, and Antetokounmpo's cover follows suit.

The cover features the names of Antetokounmpo's brothers, the Bucks' "Fear the Deer" catchphrase and the neighborhood of Sepolia, which is where the Greek Freak grew up in Athens. He is the first international player featured on the standard edition cover.

“I am honored to be the first international player featured on the cover of NBA 2K19,” Antetokounmpo said in a press release. “I love playing NBA 2K so this means a lot to me. I have worked hard to earn recognition in the NBA and being on the cover of NBA 2K19 is a dream come true.”

Antetokounmpo is also the first Bucks player to ever be featured on the cover. The NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition releases Sept. 7. The standard edition will be available four days later.



NBA 2K19: The Prelude will be released Aug. 31.