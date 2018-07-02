LaVar Ball Told TMZ in February LeBron James Would Join the Lakers

Liusjenas Kulbis/Associated Press

Say what you will about the way he goes about things, but LaVar Ball has been right about a whole lot of stuff.

The Big Baller Brand entrepreneur told TMZ Sports in February that LeBron James would become a Laker.

"Who said it was a rumor? Didn't I tell you he was coming here," Ball said when stopped at his pop-up store earlier this year.

James' agency Klutch Sports Group announced late Sunday he was signing a four-year contract with the Lakers, sending the NBA world into a frenzy.

There is no second superstar joining James as yet; Kawhi Leonard rumors have been boundless in recent days, but there is still no fire to the smoke.

Lonzo and LeBron could be the two biggest stars on the roster come opening night—just the way LaVar Ball wanted (and predicted).

LaVar has not yet commented on LeBron's actual signing with the Lakers.