LaVar Ball Told TMZ in February LeBron James Would Join the Lakers

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2018

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, LaVar Ball is interviewed after a basketball game in Prienai, Lithuania. LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball are leaving their Lithuania team by mutual agreement. BC Prienu Vytautas on Thursday, April 26, 2018, announced the departure of the younger brothers of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball. Lithuanian basketball writer Donatas Urbonas says on Twitter that father LaVar Ball told him he was upset over LaMelo's diminished playing time. (AP Photo/Liusjenas Kulbis, File)
Liusjenas Kulbis/Associated Press

Say what you will about the way he goes about things, but LaVar Ball has been right about a whole lot of stuff.

The Big Baller Brand entrepreneur told TMZ Sports in February that LeBron James would become a Laker.

"Who said it was a rumor? Didn't I tell you he was coming here," Ball said when stopped at his pop-up store earlier this year. 

James' agency Klutch Sports Group announced late Sunday he was signing a four-year contract with the Lakers, sending the NBA world into a frenzy.

There is no second superstar joining James as yet; Kawhi Leonard rumors have been boundless in recent days, but there is still no fire to the smoke.

Lonzo and LeBron could be the two biggest stars on the roster come opening night—just the way LaVar Ball wanted (and predicted).

LaVar has not yet commented on LeBron's actual signing with the Lakers.   

