Nic Ready Beats Logan Davidson to Win 2018 College Baseball Home Run Derby

Air Force Falcons first baseman Nic Ready won the 2018 College Home Run Derby on Sunday night in Omaha, edging out Clemson Tigers shortstop Logan Davidson.

Ready beat Davidson 21-20 in the final. After time expired in the final round, Davidson had one swing with the money ball, which counted for two runs, to capture the win. He hit a fly ball just beyond third base to give Ready the title.

