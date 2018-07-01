Dodgers Trade Rumors: LA in Contact with Marlins About Multiple Relievers

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

With the Los Angeles Dodgers' relief corps being hit by a rash of injuries in recent weeks, it's not a surprise the reigning National League champions are pursing bullpen help prior to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Per MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi, the Dodgers have talked with the Miami Marlins about multiple relievers, including Kyle Barraclough, Adam Conley, and Drew Steckenrider.

The Dodgers have been plagued by injuries to their roster all season, with the bullpen losing Pedro Baez, Tony Cingrani and Josh Fields to the disabled list since June 7.

Morosi noted no deal is close between the two teams at this point.

Barraclough's 0.99 ERA this season ranks fourth among all relievers, and he has allowed just 10 hits in 36.1 innings. Conley has been terrific since being called up at the end of May with a 1.56 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17.1 innings. Steckenrider is averaging 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings since making his MLB debut in 2017.

All three players have multiple years of team control remaining. Barraclough and Conley can't become free agents until after the 2021 season. Steckenrider won't be eligible for arbitration until 2021.

Los Angeles has overcome a 16-26 start with 27 wins in the last 40 games entering Sunday to get within 3.5 games of the Arizona Diamondbacks atop the National League West.