Tiger Woods Finishes The National 2018 Strong with 4-Under 66 in Round 4

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2018

Tiger Woods reacts as he walks on the sixth hole during the final round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament, Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Potomac, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Tiger Woods enjoyed a strong finish Sunday at the 2018 Quicken Loans National, as he shot a four-under 66 in the fourth round to finish the tournament at 11 under.

When Woods finished his final round at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Maryland, he was all alone in fifth place, 10 shots behind leader Francesco Molinari but just one stroke out of a tie for second.

Sunday marked Woods' second-best round of the tournament, as he carded six birdies and two bogeys on the day.

Despite the quality performance, Tiger remains in search of his first win since 2013.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    South Korea's Park wins Women's PGA Championship after play-off

    Golf logo
    Golf

    South Korea's Park wins Women's PGA Championship after play-off

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Park's Comeback Clinches Playoff Win at Women's PGA

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Park's Comeback Clinches Playoff Win at Women's PGA

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Tiger Sinks Birdie at the 8th on Sunday 🎥

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger Sinks Birdie at the 8th on Sunday 🎥

    golfcentral
    via Twitter

    Tiger Woods turns rescue shot into birdie to start final round at Quicken Loans National

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger Woods turns rescue shot into birdie to start final round at Quicken Loans National

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo