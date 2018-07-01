World Cup Results 2018: Scores, Updated Round-of-16 Bracket After Sunday

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Russia and Croatia advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup on Sunday, at the expense of Spain and Denmark, respectively.

The hosts beat La Roja 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw between the two sides over 120 minutes, while after the same scoreline Croatia edged the shootout 3-2.

Here is the bracket for the tournament, in which Croatia will take their place against Russia in the quarter-finals:

Russia were the underdogs heading into their clash with 2010 world champions Spain, and it took them just 12 minutes to fall behind.

With his back to the ball during a free-kick, Sergei Ignashevich deflected the ball in with the back of his leg while hauling down Sergio Ramos.

However, instead of pushing on to secure the win. Spain struggled to threaten the hosts further:

Artem Dzyuba replied from the penalty spot shortly before the break after a handball from Gerard Pique.

Despite their need to get back in front, La Roja failed to switch things up, and the match drifted through to extra time:

Russia were perhaps fortunate not to concede a penalty with four minutes remaining when both Pique and Ramos were fouled during a free-kick, and the match went to a shootout.

All four of Russia's takers converted, but after Koke had missed early on, it fell to Iago Aspas to keep Spain in the match. He too failed to beat Igor Akinfeev, sending the hosts through.

In the second match, the goalkeepers were the stars of the show in another contest that failed to live up to the excitement that has preceded it at the World Cup.

A promising start saw Mathias Jorgensen and Mario Mandzukic both get on the scoresheet within four minutes of kick-off, but it was not until Kasper Schmeichel saved Luka Modric's penalty in extra time that the match truly came to life.

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Schmeichel and Croatia stopper Danijel Subasic saved five of the 10 penalties taken between them, but with Modric atoning for his earlier miss alongside Ivan Rakitic and Andrej Kramaric dispatching their spot-kicks, it was Croatia who went through.

Former goalkeeper David Preece felt for the Dane:

Indeed, with their performances in the shootout, it was always going to be harsh on one of the two, but Christian Eriksen, Lasse Schone and Michael Krohn-Dehli failed to convert.

Croatia will meet Russia in the next round for the right to contest a World Cup semi-final.