Everything You Need to Know About Day 18 of the World Cup

Day 18 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will see two more teams qualify for the quarter-finals, as Mexico take on Brazil and Belgium face Japan.

The Selecao and El Tri should bring the fireworks early on Monday, as both sides bring a very different philosophy to the table. The Brazilians love to control the ball, while Mexico are not afraid to sit back and counter―it's a perfect cocktail for a great match.

Later in the day, the Red Devils will start their fixture with Samurai Blue as the favourites, but many of the contenders have so far struggled in the tournament.

Schedule

Brazil vs. Mexico: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET/6 p.m. local time

Belgium vs. Japan: 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET/9 p.m. local time

Brazil and the Nightmare Matchup

Brazil have been solid throughout the tournament so far but have yet to fully convince or really play an opponent off the pitch. They've mostly coasted on pure talent and will have to step it up a notch in the knockout stages.

Out of all the teams still in the tournament, Mexico will likely rank high on the list of sides they wanted to avoid. El Tri are lethal on the counter, led by the speedy Hirving Lozano and Carlos Vela, who always seems to make the right choices in transition.

The combination of speed and clever running is rough enough to deal with as is, but the Selecao will also be without their top options at both full-back positions. Dani Alves injured himself before the tournament even began, and Marcelo won't start:

Filipe Luis is a fine replacement, but it's still a blow for Brazil, who will likely face their toughest challenge yet.

Fearless Japan Can Stun Belgians

Belgium and Japan met at the end of 2017, a narrow 1-0 win for the Red Devils in Brussels. It was a hard-fought match, in which Samurai Blue caused the European side all kinds of trouble, and a single Romelu Lukaku goal proved the difference.

Since then, Japan have appointed Akira Nishino as manager, and to the surprise of many, he and his troops have performed well in Russia. They've already exceeded expectations by qualifying for the round of 16―at this point, there can only be positives for the team.

Samurai Blue are seemingly never afraid or impressed by their opponents, choosing to play their own game and see where it takes them. It's an approach the Belgians aren't used to, as the overwhelming majority of their recent opponents have sat back and forced them to make the play.

The Red Devils will be favourites, and for good reason, but don't be shocked if Japan become the latest side to grab an upset win.

Players to Watch

With Marcelo sidelined, the obvious pick for the early match is Luis. The Atletico Madrid man would likely start for the majority of nations in this tournament but hasn't seen a ton of action of late and can't afford to show any signs of rust against a speedy Mexico side.

Belgium will try to find space down Japan's flanks, as much of Samurai Blue's top talent plays through the middle. Thomas Meunier should thrive on the attacking end but can't forget to track back and shield the Red Devils' talented but static back line.