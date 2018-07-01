2018-19 Stanley Cup Odds: Maple Leafs Favored After Signing John Tavares

2018-19 Stanley Cup Odds: Maple Leafs Favored After Signing John TavaresJuly 1, 2018
After signing prized free-agent center John Tavares on Sunday, the Toronto Maple Leafs are now 6-1 favorites to win the Stanley Cup in 2018-19.
According to OddsShark, Toronto leads the pack, followed by the Nashville Predators at 9-1 and both the Tampa Bay Lightning and Winnipeg Jets at 10-1:
OddsShark @OddsShark
Updated odds to win the 2018-19 Stanley Cup (@betonline_ag): TOR 6/1 NSH 9/1 TBL/WPG 10/1 BOS/PIT 12/1 VGK/WSH 12/1 ANA/CBJ 20/1 LAK/SJS 20/1 CHI/EDM/STL 25/1 DAL 28/1 CGY/COL 33/1 MIN/PHI 33/1 NJD 40/1 CAR/FLA 50/1 MTL/NYR 50/1 ARI/BUF 66/1 NYI/OTT/VAN 75/1 DET 100/1
The Leafs announced Sunday that they signed Tavares to a seven-year deal worth $77 million.
