World Cup 2018: Scores, Results, Highlights and Reaction from Sunday

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Spain crashed out of the 2018 World Cup on Sunday after losing on penalties to Russia.

The hosts held them to a 1-1 draw at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow before Igor Akinfeev saved penalties from Koke and Iago Aspas.

In the day's second match, Croatia beat Denmark 3-2 on penalties after they too played out a 1-1 draw.

Spain looked to have proceedings under control after they took an early lead against Russia courtesy of a comical own goal from Sergei Ignashevich.

The defender was too busy fouling Sergio Ramos following a free-kick to pay attention to the ball, which hit the back of his leg and deflected past Akinfeev.

Gerard Pique carelessly gave away a penalty before the end of the first half, though, which Artem Dzyuba subsequently dispatched:

As the hosts packed men behind the ball, La Roja—lacking invention or intensity—struggled to penetrate Russia's defence.

Spain should have been awarded a penalty deep into extra time when Ramos and Pique were both fouled during a free-kick, but while the video assistant referee reviewed the incident, nothing was given.

In the resulting shootout, Fyodor Smolov, Ignashevich, Aleksandr Golovin and Denis Cheryshev all found the net, as did Andres Iniesta, Pique and Ramos, but Koke and Aspas failed to convert their efforts:

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe felt the result was correct following Spain's disappointing display:

Croatia's clash with Denmark looked set to be a thriller after each side found the net inside four minutes.

Mathias Jorgensen scored after just one minute when he scrambled it over the line. Mario Mandzukic replied three minutes later after Croatia failed to clear their lines, but the remainder of the match failed to live up to the early excitement.

Luka Modric had the chance to win it for Croatia from the penalty spot midway through extra time after Jorgensen brought down Andrej Kramaric, but Kasper Schmeichel was equal to it:

He would redeem himself in the shootout, though, as he, Ivan Rakitic and Kramaric beat Schmeichel, who kept out Milan Badelj and Josip Pivaric.

Croatia stopper Danijel Subasic made saves to deny Christian Eriksen, Lasse Schone and Nicolai Jorgensen, with Simon Kjaer and Michael Krohn-Dehli the only Danish players to find the net.