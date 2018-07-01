HoopsHype: Anonymous Players Think Thunder Will Move On from Carmelo Anthony

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

At least two anonymous NBA players reportedly believe the Oklahoma City Thunder will move on from forward Carmelo Anthony this summer, according to Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype, with the organization facing a massive luxury tax bill.

"I don't think Paul George would have returned to OKC if the roster was going to be the same," one player reportedly told Kennedy. "They already re-signed [Jerami] Grant... [Moving on from] Carmelo makes the most sense."

The other player added: "I think the Thunder are getting rid of 'Melo. Then, I think newly stretched 'Melo joins the Houston Rockets or joins LeBron James wherever he lands."

There are two main reasons why Anthony's future in Oklahoma City remains in doubt: The team is in luxury tax hell, and it's fair to question if Anthony's game (and unwillingness to come off the bench) meshes well with George and Russell Westbrook.

Thus far this offseason, Anthony opted in to his $27.9 million player option for the 2018-19 campaign, while the Thunder signed George to a a four-year, $137 million extension and Grant to a three-year, $27 million deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com.

Those deals left the Thunder facing an astronomical $130 million luxury tax bill, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks:

If the Thunder are eager to remove that salary, they have three options: Trade Anthony to a team that can absorb his cap hit, agree to a buyout with Anthony or use the stretch provision to waive him and pay him $9.3 million per season over the next three years. All three moves would alleviate the team's luxury tax bill significantly.

As Kennedy noted, "If the Thunder remove Anthony from the roster and replace him with a minimum player, they would save $91 million in taxes."

And Anthony's fit in Oklahoma City has always been a bit jagged. Next to a player of Westbrook's high usage, Anthony was best served as either a small-ball 4 who could stretch defenses or as a player off the bench who could lead the second unit. His brand of isolation scoring made him a far clunkier fit next to Westbrook than George, who thrives running off screens and serving as the second option.

Add it all up, and it isn't hard to envision Anthony on a different team next season.