World Cup 2018: Odds, Updated Predictions for Monday Round-of-16 Matches

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Brazil and Belgium will both seek to further their case as potential winners of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on Monday, although Mexico and Japan will each have something to say about that.

Brazil will take on Mexico having finished top of their group, and the Selecao produced their most rounded performance of the competition so far in their last game against Serbia. Mexico won their first two fixtures in style but let their standards slip in a 3-0 loss to Sweden last time out.

Belgium have a perfect record to preserve, as they won every game in Group F. Japan, meanwhile, were one of the surprise packages of the group stage, as little was expected of them ahead of this tournament.

Here's a look at how the bookmakers are seeing these two fixtures and a preview of what's to come in Russia on Monday.

Monday Fixtures

Brazil (-188), Mexico (+600), Draw (+320)

Belgium (-256), Japan (+600), Draw (+400)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark

Monday Preview

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

While the football world is still waiting for Brazil to click into gear as only they can, there were some signs against Serbia that this team is beginning to find its mojo.

There are still parts of their game that are functional rather than fluid, but they are blessed with game-changers.

As noted by journalist Raphael Honigstein, they are difficult to pin down in the final third:

Much of the focus surrounding Brazil pre-tournament was on Neymar, but it's Philippe Coutinho who has been the Selecao's star performer in Russia.

After goals against Switzerland and Costa Rica, Coutinho's pass unlocked the Serbia back four for Paulinho to open the scoring.

As noted by the Selecao Brasileira Twitter account, in addition to his mastery on the ball, he's been putting a shift in, too:

Mexico will hope to recapture the form that saw them upset Germany in the group stages, although the way they capitulated against Sweden will be a concern for supporters.

In the evening game, fans will get another look at Belgium, who showcased attacking potency in spades in the group. They rested a number of crucial players for the game against England, too; it means the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne will be well rested for this contest.

As noted by Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws, not only is the Belgium squad packed with talent, the majority of their first XI is experienced on the international stage:

While Lukaku has netted four times at this tournament and Hazard has a brace, De Bruyne has been tasked with managing matches for the Red Devils so far alongside Axel Witsel.

As one of the two central midfielders in a 3-4-3 setup, the Manchester City man needs to show more discipline than he does at club level.

Manager Roberto Martinez thinks he's done a fine job in the position so far:

It's been a peculiar tournament for Japan. After a win against 10-man Colombia in their first game, they've followed up with a draw against Senegal and a rotten performance against Poland, losing 1-0. If they are to spring a surprise, a huge upturn in form is required.

Even then, a Belgium team that is sharp and confident have the quality to brush aside the Samurai Blue. If the Red Devils do get the job done after a Brazil win earlier in the day, there's potential for an absorbing quarter-final between the two nations.

Predictions: Brazil 2-0 Mexico, Belgium 3-0 Japan