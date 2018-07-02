Sweden vs. Switzerland: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Following on from their impressive performance in the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Sweden will be seeking to keep their dreams of glory alive against Switzerland in the round of 16 in Russia.

Despite being in a group that contained Germany, Mexico and South Korea, the Swedes put themselves forward as the standout side of the four, topping the group after a 3-0 win against Mexico in their final game.

The knockout stages will bring new challenges, and they will face a Switzerland team who share many of their stylistic traits but arguably have a little more class. The Swiss proved they were tough to beat in their group, earning a point against Brazil and a dramatic win against Serbia.

This may not be the most eye-catching of the initial knockout fixtures, but it is one of the most intriguing.

Here are the viewing details for the match, as well as the latest team news and a preview of the contest.

Team News

Sweden will be without the suspended Sebastian Larsson. That aside, manager Janne Andersson will likely stick with the same crop of players who have helped his team get this far.

Switzerland manager Vladimir Petkovic will have to reshuffle his defence, as both Fabian Schar and Stephan Lichtsteiner are banned. They are set to be replaced by Johan Djourou and Michael Lang, respectively.

Likely Sweden XI: Robin Olsen; Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Ludwig Augustinsson; Viktor Claesson, Gustav Svensson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg; Marcus Berg, Ola Toivonen

Likely Switzerland XI: Yann Sommer; Michael Lang, Johan Djourou, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Valon Behrami, Granit Xhaka; Xherdan Shaqiri, Blerim Dzemaili, Breel Embolo; Josip Drmic

Date: Tuesday, July 3

Time: 3 p.m. (BST), 10 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: BBC (UK), Fox Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

Preview

MARTIN BERNETTI/Getty Images

Having knocked Italy out in the playoffs for this competition, Sweden have maintained a positive impetus at this World Cup and proved they're a handy outfit.

They dispatched of South Korea and Mexico, and they were seconds away from a fine point against Germany. Now, in what appears to be the more favourable side of the draw, they will feel they have a chance to produce something special.

As relayed by Goal UK, former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is backing this group to go all the way:

While Switzerland are missing a couple of key men in defence, they will also view this as an opportunity to make a deep run in the tournament.

This group of players have been together for a long time now without really making good on their potential. After an unbeaten group stage, there will be confidence through this squad as they gear up for the last 16.

They have players capable of changing a game in an instant too, something Shaqiri showed he is capable of in the showdown with Serbia.

As noted by journalist Patrick Barclay, playing for the national team seems to bring out the best in a number of these players:

For the Swiss, not having Schar or skipper Lichtsteiner will be a big blow, especially against a Sweden forward line that has been such a handful in Russia.

Even so, Switzerland boast the stronger technical players and will dominate possession in this one, with Sweden poised to sit deep. It's in those positions, 30 yards out with a mass of yellow ahead of them, that Petkovic will hope the extra class in the attacking third can win the game for his team.

In a match that's likely to be dominated by defensive play, one dash of brilliance may be enough for the Swiss.

Prediction: Sweden 0-1 Switzerland