World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Kick-Off Times and Live Stream for Sunday

Spain will be looking to move through the gears in the knockout stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, starting with a strong performance against host nation Russia in the round of 16 on Sunday.

While there have been flashes of tremendous class from the 2010 champions, Fernando Hierro's men lost concentration in all of their group matches at some point and were ropey in defence. Russia, with a home crowd backing them, will be hopeful of springing a surprise.

The day's second fixture allows supporters to take another look at a Croatia team that excelled in the group stage, winning all three of their matches. Denmark are capable of providing them with stubborn opposition, though.

Sunday Fixtures

3 p.m. (BST)—Spain vs. Russia*

7 p.m. (BST)—Croatia vs. Denmark**

Russia Hoping for Upset Against Spain

For some, Russia have already exceeded expectations by making it this far in the World Cup. Finishing in second spot was always going to leave them with a tough challenge in the next round, though.

Even so, the home side would have seen enough from Spain to feel they can be got at on Sunday, especially if those in attendance can create a hostile environment for some of football's best players.

And if Russia can get over the line, as we can see below, one half of the draw will be wide open for a shock finalist:

Still, you would back the experience and quality of Spain to show through here in what is set to be a high-pressure occasion. Bank on them to improve on their performance in the 2-2 draw with Morocco.

That encounter saw some sparkling attacking play offset by basic errors at the back, with individual mistakes in open play and from set pieces costing La Roja. Although as these numbers illustrate, perhaps the players weren't completely committed:

That statement can't be levelled at Isco, however, who continued his fine displays at the tournament. He's been productive in the final third for Spain of late:

The winners of the early game will take on the winners of the late match between Croatia and Denmark, with many people tipping the former to go far.

The Vatreni won all three of their group games, including a 3-0 mauling of Argentina. And wherever you look in their squad, there are high-class footballers. As we can see, it's in midfield, with the likes of Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic, where they have been most impressive in the tournament:

Croatia also have a number of different routes to goal. They are strong from set pieces, Modric can ping in shots from distance, Mario Mandzukic is a big threat from crosses and, in Ivan Perisic, they have an exceptional counter-attacking threat.

Contrast that with Denmark, who rely heavily on the influence of No. 10 Christian Eriksen, and Croatia should have enough to win this one. Despite going through the group stage unbeaten, the Danes were underwhelming, and you sense an elite opponent will take advantage of their flaws.

The big question is whether Croatia are ready to be classed as such.