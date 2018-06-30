Mark Murphy: Packers Hope to Sign Aaron Rodgers to New Contract Soon

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy provided a somewhat optimistic update regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers' contract situation on Wednesday.

According to WTMJ's Jay Sorgi, Murphy told KTI Country's Karen Dalessandro, "We hope to soon have a contract extension."

Rodgers has two years remaining on his current deal at an average base salary of $19.9 million.

Despite being a six-time Pro Bowler, two-time NFL MVP and one-time Super Bowl champion, Rodgers ranks just 10th in the NFL among quarterbacks in average salary, per Spotrac.

Some of the signal-callers above him include Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers, Derek Carr of the Oakland Raiders, Alex Smith of the Washington Redskins and Joe Flacco of the Baltimore Ravens.

Rodgers missed nine games last season because of a broken clavicle, but the 34-year-old veteran's track record speaks for itself.

In 2016, he threw for 4,428 yards, an NFL-leading 40 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

During his 13-year NFL career, Rodgers ranks 20th all-time in passing yardage (38,502), 10th in passing touchdowns (313) and first in passer rating (103.8).

With Rodgers missing more than half the season in 2017, the Packers went just 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008, which was Rodgers' first season as a starter.

In addition to potentially becoming the NFL's highest-paid quarterback, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo recently reported that Rodgers would like an opt-out clause in his next contract so he can renegotiate in the event of worse quarterbacks leapfrogging him in terms of salary.

While that is commonplace in the NBA and MLB, those types of contracts are a rarity in the NFL.

If last season is any indication, however, Rodgers is the biggest key to Green Bay's success moving forward, and locking him up for the foreseeable future is paramount for the franchise.