World Cup Results 2018: Scores, Updated Round-of-16 Bracket After Saturday

World Cup Results 2018: Scores, Updated Round-of-16 Bracket After SaturdayJune 30, 2018
France and Uruguay secured passage through the 2018 World Cup round of 16 on Saturday, as they saw off Argentina and Portugal, respectively.
Les Bleus edged out La Albiceleste in a 4-3 thriller, while Uruguay ground out a 2-1 win over the Selecao courtesy of two excellent goals from Edinson Cavani.
The winning sides will play one another in the quarter-finals on Friday:
See FIFA.com for the updated bracket.
France's match with Argentina was arguably the game of the tournament, and the momentum between the two sides swung back and forth repeatedly:
Squawka News @SquawkaNews
14': ⚽ Griezmann 41': ⚽ Di Maria 48': ⚽ Mercado 57': ⚽ Pavard 64': ⚽ Mbappe 68': ⚽ Mbappe 90': ⚽ Aguero 7 goals, what a game, what a win, what a #WorldCup. https://t.co/s2yxDU8dVl
Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Marcos Rojo brought down Kylian Mbappe before Angel Di Maria—who had otherwise done little to justify his selection in the team—curled home a sensational effort from 30 yards.
Benjamin Pavard would steal his thunder, though. After Gabriel Mercado unknowingly deflected Lionel Messi's shot in to give Argentina the lead, Pavard produced one of the goals of the tournament:
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Most astonishing thing at the #worldcup today? Messi going home without scoring a goal ❌ Ronaldo going home without scoring a goal ❌ Benjamin Pavard doing this ✅ #worldcup #bbcworldcup https://t.co/GWJPvlWoBR
Mbappe then crowned an excellent showing with two goals in the space of four minutes, first firing home after a scramble in the penalty area and then slotting home after Olivier Giroud put him through.
BBC Sport's Gary Lineker provided some impressive context to the 19-year-old's efforts:
Gary Lineker @GaryLineker
Kylian Mbappe is the first teenager to score more than once in a World Cup tournament since Michael Owen scored one in 2 separate games in 1998. Mbappe wasn’t born then. He’s also the first teenager to score 2 in a match since Pele v Sweden in the final of 1958. 😳
Sergio Aguero grabbed his second of the tournament in injury time when he headed home Messi's cross, but there was no time for La Albiceleste to grab a fourth.
Saturday's second match showcased the defensive capabilities of Oscar Tabarez's Uruguay side, but Cavani added to the day's goal haul with two fine efforts of his own.
The striker linked up with partner Luis Suarez before heading in the opener, and after Pepe converted a corner to equalise, he did this:
ITV Football @itvfootball
GOAL! Bentancur surges through the midfield lays off Cavani on the left who finesses a first time curling shot inside the post https://t.co/RnpmMcJcfP
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
PURE. CLASS. 🔥 Cavani one-times a curler into the back of the net to re-take the lead for Uruguay. https://t.co/JZhmTqE1s4
On Sunday, two more teams will advance to the quarter-finals, the winners of Spain's clash with Russia and Croatia's match against Denmark.
After the incredible action in the first two matches of the round of 16, they'll have some way to go to match them.
Uruguay's Hopes Rest on Cavani's Fitness