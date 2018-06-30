Tyler Ulis Reportedly Waived by Suns After 2 Seasons

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2018

Phoenix Suns guard Tyler Ulis (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Tyler Ulis' time in the desert has come to an end.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the Phoenix Suns have waived Ulis as they continue to create room under the salary cap.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: LeBron Lands in LA Amid FA Chatter

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LeBron Lands in LA Amid FA Chatter

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Warriors Deny Interest in Howard

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Warriors Deny Interest in Howard

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Prop Bets Are Part Art, Part Science

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Prop Bets Are Part Art, Part Science

    Leo Sepkowitz
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: KD Prefers Short-Term Deal with Dubs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: KD Prefers Short-Term Deal with Dubs

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report