World Cup Bracket 2018: Predictions, Odds and Picks Entering Sunday Play

Four more teams will be vying for quarter-final places at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, when Spain take on hosts Russia and Croatia play Denmark.

Russia came second in Group A, while Spain topped Group B. Croatia finished top of Group D to set up a match with Group C runners-up Denmark.

OddsShark shared the latest odds for the fixtures, and here are some score predictions too:



Spain (16-25), Draw (11-4), Russia (22-5): 3-1

Croatia (43-50), Draw (9-4), Denmark (7-2): 2-0

Spain have been uncharacteristically shaky at the back throughout the tournament.

Keeping Cristiano Ronaldo quiet is difficult job at the best of times, but it was of little surprise they conceded three goals against Portugal—all scored by the main man himself—given the way they defended.

Nacho was careless in his attempt to tackle Ronaldo that resulted in a fourth-minute penalty. David De Gea let what should have been a routine stop squirm past him. And Gerard Pique took a leaf out of Nacho's book when he gave Ronaldo the chance to take a free-kick from 25 yards out in the 88th minute.

They were rarely tested by Iran, but even Morocco caused them problems, scoring twice. Squawka's Muhammad Butt noted La Roja's struggles:

It will give hope to Russia that they may be able to upset the odds here. At the very least, it wouldn't be surprising if they get on the scoresheet.

Spain should still have the edge because of their attacking and creative prowess, though.

Diego Costa has netted three times, while behind him Isco has stood out even alongside Andres Iniesta and David Silva.

Per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan, the Real Madrid playmaker deserved his goal against Morocco:

Remarkably, he is making his first appearance at a senior international tournament. He has emerged as a key player for his country over the past 18 months:

Iago Aspas—whose clever, last-minute backheel flick salvaged a point against Morocco—is another excellent option, having averaged a goal or an assist every 34 minutes for La Roja.

Their variety of attacking options should make up for their shortcomings at the back, particularly against a Russia side that did not convince in a 3-0 defeat to Uruguay last time out.