World Cup 2018: Scores, Results, Highlights and Reaction from Saturday

France booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Saturday after a thrilling 4-3 win over Argentina.

Les Bleus will face Uruguay on Friday after Oscar Tabarez's side beat Portugal 2-1 thanks to two goals from Edinson Cavani.

France 4-3 Argentina

Nineteen-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show as Les Bleus swept past Argentina in an eventful game at the Kazan Arena.

Les Bleus started the stronger of the two teams and served notice of their intent after just eight minutes when an Mbappe surge forwards was halted outside of the box by Javier Mascherano. Antoine Griezmann fired against the crossbar from the resulting free-kick.

Griezmann did break the deadlock after 13 minutes when he calmly stroked home a penalty after Mbappe had been brought down by Marcos Rojo in the box. The Paris Saint-Germain star's pace was causing Argentina all sorts of problems.

TV presenter Gary Lineker offered his view of the teenager:

Argentina rallied, and they levelled four minutes before half-time when Angel Di Maria was afforded too much time and curled a superb shot past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Opta showed just how far out Di Maria was when he scored:

Argentina then went ahead after the break when Gabriel Mercado flicked Lionel Messi's shot home. However, their lead lasted less than 10 minutes. Defender Benjamin Pavard equalised with a fierce strike into the far corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Goal's Robin Bairner was impressed with the full-back:

Mbappe then came to the fore as France took control of the match. The striker pounced on a loose ball into the box and managed to find a yard of space before firing past Franco Armani from close range.

Former goalkeeper David Preece felt Armani might have done better:

Mbappe added a second four minutes later, applying the finishing touch to a superb team move. Les Bleus played the ball out through midfield and worked it up to Olivier Giroud to feed Mbappe, who made no mistake.

Football commentator Darren Fletcher said his performance was no surprise:

Argentina did manage to pull one back in stoppage time when substitute Sergio Aguero headed home Messi's cross, but it was only a consolation.

Football journalist Euan McTear explained what it might mean for Messi:

France head into the last eight with their best performance of the World Cup so far. They may be concerned about conceding three goals to a dysfunctional Argentina team, but in Mbappe they have a player who will strike fear into opposing defences.

Uruguay 2-1 Portugal

Uruguay needed just seven minutes to open the scoring against Portugal. Luis Suarez whipped in a high cross from the left-hand side that Edinson Cavani converted at the far post.

Opta highlighted the relationship between the two players:

Portugal came back into the game and equalised 10 minutes into the second half when Pepe headed home a cross into the box from Raphael Guerreiro.

Squawka Football highlighted Uruguay's defensive record:

Portugal were only level for seven minutes, though. Rodrigo Bentancur picked up a long ball and rolled a perfectly-weighted pass through to Cavani to sweep past goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Lineker offered his view:

The goal was Cavani's last meaningful contribution of the match, as he was forced off by injury and replaced by Cristhian Stuani with just over 15 minutes to go.

Portugal pressed in the closing stages, but Uruguay had enough to hold on for victory and a place in the last eight of the World Cup, although the injury to Cavani will be of concern.