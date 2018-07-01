World Cup 2018: Odds, Updated Predictions for Sunday Round-of-16 Matches

OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

Oddsmakers have installed Spain and Croatia as the clear favourites to advance from the 2018 FIFA World round of 16 on Sunday, when the two sides are expected to cruise past Russia and Denmark, respectively.

Both the hosts and the Danes lack the star quality of their opponents, who have been among the most impressive sides in the tournament. Fans are salivating at the prospect of a quarter-final meeting between Spain and Croatia, but both will have to take care of business on Sunday first.

Here are the match odds, per OddsShark:

Spain (53-10) vs. Russia (327-50), draw (307-100, after 90 minutes)

Croatia (4-5) vs. Denmark (239-50), draw (233-100, after 90 minutes)

Predictions

Russia impressed in their first two outings at the World Cup, but the hosts ran into their first quality opponent against Uruguay and immediately suffered a heavy loss.

La Celeste cruised to a 3-0 win and highlighted Russia's lack of world-class talent. The hosts have some excellent players―Aleksandr Golovin, in particular, has been a standout―but can't match up with Sunday's opponents at every position.

Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press

Spain have been far from perfect in Russia, and their 2-2 draw against Morocco in their last group match will have some fans questioning their form heading into the knockout stages. The 2010 champions tend to grow into tournaments, however, and don't have any concerns with injuries or suspensions ahead of this match.

Russia will be without the injured Alan Dzagoev and the suspended Igor Smolnikov, stretching their limited depth even further. Even with home advantage, it's an enormous task for Stanislav Cherchesov's men.

Croatia finished the group stage as one of the three sides with perfect records, and they will like their chances against a solid but limited Denmark team that survived some tough challenges thanks to the great play of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The Leicester City man has been in sensational form:

Further up the pitch, Denmark's main creative forces have underwhelmed. Christian Eriksen and Pione Sisto will have to pick it up against Croatia's star-studded midfield of Ivan Rakitic and Luka Modric or the Danes could be run over throughout the contest.

Croatia have speed to burn out wide in Ante Rebic and Ivan Perisic, so even if they lose the midfield battle, they will find ways to be dangerous.

Predictions: Spain and Croatia advance.