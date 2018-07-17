WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns on Repeat and Top Takeaways

WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns on Repeat and Top TakeawaysJuly 17, 2018
Last night's WWE Extreme Rules was an awkward night of action that led to frustration from many fans, but the moments that came from that event had the potential to set up an explosive July 16 edition of Monday Night Raw.
The biggest news that came out of this show was the announcement that Brock Lesnar would compete at SummerSlam, putting his title on the line against the winner of a two-week No. 1 contender tournament. This week, six men fought in triple threat matches that Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley won.
Bobby Roode and Ronda Rousey also looked to get into title contention driven by clear conflicts with the current champions. Rousey was much more successful in her attempts despite her suspension with the duo representing the two polar opposite directions major signings can head on the main roster.
One pair of wrestlers with no direction, Bayley and Sasha Banks, continued to drift along in a story that has no end in sight. Of all the champions on Raw though, no one stood out more this week in promoting the diversity of the division than The B-Team, who defended their titles against The Ascension.
These were the major events from the first night heading straight toward SummerSlam with everyone seeking an opportunity on one of the biggest nights on the WWE calendar.
Bobby Lashley Has to Defeat Roman Reigns Twice in a Row to Face Brock Lesnar
General Manager Kurt Angle opened the show speaking directly to Paul Heyman to determine how they would settle the situation with Universal champion Brock Lesnar, leading to the announcement of a short tournament. This week, Reigns and Lashley walked out victorious, setting up a rematch from Sunday.
While it was unofficial on Sunday, many expected the winner of Reigns vs. Lashley at Extreme Rules would already determine the man to face The Beast at SummerSlam. This artificially arranged rematch forces The Dominator to do something rarely accomplished in WWE: defeat The Big Dog two times in a row.
Regardless of how excited fans are for this rematch, it would be a big deal for Lashley to pin Reigns twice in eight days, establishing him once more as a dominant force for the brand. No one would question after that why The Destroyer was getting a shot so quickly at Raw's world champion.
In fact, it might be too much momentum so quickly as it would be hard to imagine Lashley beating Reigns twice then losing to Lesnar. It is unlikely The Beast Incarnate walks out of SummerSlam as champion, but the real question for the show is whether Lashley, Reigns or Braun Strowman will leave with the title.
Most fans are likely just hoping that The Conqueror does not continue to hold a title he never defends with significant backlash possible if Reigns is the one to dethrone him after months of prolonging that moment. Lashley and Strowman are safe fresh heavyweights to be Raw's new top guy.
Bobby Roode's Heading Straight Down the Roster
Roode challenged Dolph Ziggler this week to try and show that he deserved more opportunities than he was getting. However, after tweaking his knee during the contest, he fell to a superkick. As The Glorious One stewed over his loss backstage, Mojo Rawley mocked the former United States champion.
While his match with Ziggler this week was strong, it was sold as a one-off encounter rather than setting up a feud. This leaves Roode in a story with Mojo, a huge step down from where he was expected to be on the main roster.
Clearly the former Hype Bro is being built as a bigger deal recently, better late than never, but he is still not around title contention. Roode was a big-time signing for WWE, and he was treated as a main-event-caliber talent in NXT, similar to Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura.
At best, The It Factor will take down Mojo and remain waiting for an opportunity to shine, but it is just as likely that he is used as a stepping stone for the heel to finally move into the spotlight.
The primary issue right now is that Roode has always been best in a heel role, headlining Impact Wrestling as a conniving heel and taking on the same role in NXT. It is hard to imagine a reason Roode hasn't been given that opportunity on Raw, which is lacking for major villains at the moment.
Bayley and Sasha Banks Continue to Run Around in Circles
After a final ultimatum from Kurt Angle, Bayley was forced to team up with Banks again against Alicia Fox and Dana Brooke with the promise that failure would lead to one of them getting traded to SmackDown Live. When Bayley was isolated outside and beaten down, Banks lost it and assaulted both their opponents.
This led to the referee disqualifying the faces. Later, Bayley asked Banks why she did what she did, and Banks made clear she loved Bayley and always had. It was a surprise turn in this rivalry with The Boss finally opening up to put a stop to their conflict.
It is tough to say what comes next here, but it is not a great sign that Bayley and Banks are once again back to where they were to start. This rivalry has gone on for so long without real momentum. Bayley's outburst seemed to be the start of something, but now it may mean nothing.
The promo from The Boss was well delivered and showcased just how long this tale has been going on, but it's about time something more comes of this dynamic than fights and reconciliations.
The B-Team's Title Reigns May Finally Add Diversity to the Tag Team Division
In their first night as Raw tag team champions, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel defended their titles against The Ascension. Despite Konnor and Viktor giving them a tough fight, The B-Team emerged victorious with The Revival watching backstage before being challenged to a rematch by Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt.
Bo and Axel are fun to watch for the short term as champions even if their shtick as overly celebratory champions may grow old. What was more impressive here was seeing some variety in the challengers with The Ascension appearing on TV for the first time in months.
Once The B-Team defeat the former champions again next week, the options will be wide open for the next rivalry. In particular, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder could finally get a chance at gold, following up their return to prominence in their short feud with Reigns and Lashley.
The Raw tag team division has looked understaffed since the latest Superstar Shake-up, but there's still talent here to rely on. If The Revival get their shot followed by The Authors of Pain, The B-Team could be the answer this division needed to become interesting again.
Ronda Rousey's Road to the Top May End at SummerSlam
Alexa Bliss and Mickie James came out to gloat over Sunday's controversial victory, but a still-suspended Rousey marched down to the ring through the crowd and attacked Bliss. Despite Constable Corbin telling Angle to wait, the general manager decided to give Rousey a title shot at SummerSlam.
WWE logic is rarely 100 percent sound, but this was an oddly structured segment with Angle rewarding The Baddest Woman on the Planet for breaking her suspension and assaulting his brand's champion. It led to what everyone expected though with Rousey vs. Bliss a money match at SummerSlam.
At Money in the Bank, the UFC Hall of Famer got her first singles match and title shot, and some expected that would be the moment she emerged as Raw's top woman. It seems much more likely that Rousey will now take that title from Bliss.
Is this rookie going into her third match ever ready for that opportunity? Nobody can be certain, but she's proven to be a quick learner. Her first two in-ring performances were impressive to say the least, and she's certainly going to turn heads in mainstream media if she becomes the company's top female champion.