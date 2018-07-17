WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns on Repeat and Top Takeaways

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Last night's WWE Extreme Rules was an awkward night of action that led to frustration from many fans, but the moments that came from that event had the potential to set up an explosive July 16 edition of Monday Night Raw.

The biggest news that came out of this show was the announcement that Brock Lesnar would compete at SummerSlam, putting his title on the line against the winner of a two-week No. 1 contender tournament. This week, six men fought in triple threat matches that Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley won.

Bobby Roode and Ronda Rousey also looked to get into title contention driven by clear conflicts with the current champions. Rousey was much more successful in her attempts despite her suspension with the duo representing the two polar opposite directions major signings can head on the main roster.

One pair of wrestlers with no direction, Bayley and Sasha Banks, continued to drift along in a story that has no end in sight. Of all the champions on Raw though, no one stood out more this week in promoting the diversity of the division than The B-Team, who defended their titles against The Ascension.

These were the major events from the first night heading straight toward SummerSlam with everyone seeking an opportunity on one of the biggest nights on the WWE calendar.