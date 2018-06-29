Larry Nassar, Gymnastics Trainer Indicted on Child Sexual Assault Charges

RENA LAVERTY/Getty Images

Former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar and former USA Gymnastics trainer Deborah Van Horn were indicted Friday in Texas on charges of sexual assault of a child.

According to CNN's Ralph Ellis, Nassar has been charged with six counts of sexual assault of a child. Van Horn was charged with one count of sexual assault of a child in the second degree.

The assaults allegedly occurred at the ranch and training center owned by Martha and Bela Karolyi. On Friday, prosecutors announced neither Martha or Bela will be charged.

"We do not believe there is any corroborative evidence with regard to Martha or Bela Karolyi that they did anything wrong," Walker County Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Stroud said, per Ellis.

Stroud added it's the prosecution's belief that there was a "total failure" by USA Gymnastics "to protect the athletes that were part of their program."

Attorney John Manly, who is reportedly representing over 180 gymnasts, disputed that the Karolyi's should be absolved of blame.

"At least five adults at the ranch were aware that Nassar had molested children," he said in a statement, per Ellis. "Ms. Karolyi has testified under oath that she was told...in 2015 that Nassar was molesting young athletes."

Nassar is currently in prison serving a 60-year sentence on child pornography charges. He was separately sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison on sexual abuse charges in Ingham County, Michigan, and 40 to 125 years on similar charges in Eaton County.

"USA Gymnastics supports and is fully cooperating with the investigations by the Texas Rangers, Congress and others, and we will continue do so," USAG said in a statement. "Nassar has been and will remain incarcerated for up to 175 years for the horrific crimes he committed."