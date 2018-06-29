DeAndre Jordan Rumors: Clippers Star 'Still Deliberating' on $24.1M Option

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan is still mulling over his options with less than eight hours remaining until Friday's opt-in deadline.

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Jordan is "deliberating" whether to opt in to the final year of his contract in advance of the 11:59 p.m. ET deadline with talks of a possible sign-and-trade to the Dallas Mavericks "dormant today."

If the Mavericks and Clippers aren't able to strike a deal Friday evening, Jordan will have to decide if he wants to opt in to his $24.1 million player option and try to facilitate a trade that way or decline the option and become an unrestricted free agent.

Both options carry risk.

If Jordan opts in, he will be at the Clippers' mercy and may very well have to extend his stay in Southern California for another season—even after L.A. acquired Marcin Gortat from the Washington Wizards.

Citing sources, ESPN.com's Zach Lowe reported the Clippers would be "fine keeping even a disgruntled Jordan and using Gortat as a backup."

Should Jordan leave $24.1 million on the table, he risks forfeiting some serious cash. There ins't expected to be a robust market for centers this summer, and considering Jordan will turn 30 next month, it's difficult to envision him garnering a long-term deal that pays north of $20 million annually.

The three-time All-NBA selection averaged 12.0 points, 15.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game last season.