Ki Sung-yueng Completes Free Transfer to Newcastle from Swansea

Newcastle United have confirmed a deal to sign Ki Sung-yueng on a free transfer, per the club's official website.

South Korea international Ki, who played for Swansea City in the Premier League last season, will officially join the Magpies on July 1, "subject to receiving the appropriate visa."

