Tiger Woods Climbing Up the National Leaderboard After 5-Under 65 in Round 2

Tiger Woods' decision to change his putter for the 2018 Quicken Loans National paid dividends Friday as he climbed the leaderboard with a five-under 65 in the second round at TPC Potomac in Maryland.

Woods, who started the day in 48th place after an even-par opening round, jumped more than 30 spots to put himself in contention heading into the weekend.

ESPN Stats & Info spotlighted the superstar's strong work on the greens:

"They're going to start falling eventually, and today they did," Woods told reporters about his putting following Round 2.

The 14-time major champion finished the day with seven birdies and two bogeys. He played his final 10 holes of the round in four under with no bogeys.

Here's a look at some of his Friday highlights:

His charge came after an up-and-down first tournament round with his TaylorMade putter. He noted his traditional Scotty Cameron figures to return at some point in the future, but for now he's going to give his new putter a chance to help him return to form on the greens.

"I put my putter down and I hit a few putts with it, it just didn't feel right, wasn't looking right," he said Thursday. "So time for [the Scotty Cameron] to sit on the bench a little bit. I'm sure it will come back eventually, just one of those things."

If Friday is any indication, the TaylorMade could remain in his bag for awhile.

All told, it was a terrific bounce-back performance from Woods following a mundane first round after his missed cut in the U.S. Open earlier this month. He's struggling to string four good rounds together, but there have been flashes of title-winning form all year.

Another low score Saturday would put him in the mix to potentially secure his first victory since the 2013 Bridgestone Invitational. He's won The National twice, most recently in 2012.