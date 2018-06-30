World Cup Predictions 2018: Odds for Saturday's Round-of-16 Matches

PATRIK STOLLARZ/Getty Images

Argentina can upset the odds and beat unconvincing France in the round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on Saturday before Uruguay meet Portugal in a match that's almost too close to call.

France and Argentina will meet at the Kazan Arena after both stumbled through their respective groups. Les Bleus won Group C but hardly dominated during wins over Australia and Peru, and a dour goalless draw with Denmark sealed qualification.

Argentina made even harder work of leaving Group D, finishing five points adrift of leaders Croatia after drawing with Iceland and losing 3-0 to the Blazers. It took a late winner from unlikely source Marcos Rojo to beat Nigeria 2-1 and send La Albiceleste through.

Uruguay were more convincing as they topped Group A ahead of hosts Russia after beating the home nation 3-0. By contrast, Portugal were held to a draw twice in Group B, sharing six goals with Spain and being frustrated by Iran.

Saturday's Odds

France: 137-100, Argentina: 129-50, Draw: 51-25

Uruguay: 48-25, Portugal: 181-100, Draw: 201-100

All odds per OddsShark.

France 1-2 Argentina

Lionel Messi was a forlorn figure during Argentina's first two group matches. However, he appeared back to his best during the first half against Nigeria.

Aided by the vision and technique of midfielder Ever Banega, Messi scored Argentina's opener and proceeded to run the Super Eagles ragged.

Having Messi back on form is La Albiceleste's main hope of reaching the last eight. At his best, the 31-year-old can overwhelm any defence, even one led by his Barcelona team-mate Samuel Umtiti.

Yet while Umtiti and Real Madrid's Raphael Varane are a formidable pairing, France boss Didier Deschamps has detailed some potential issues at left-back, per Jeremy Smith of French Football Weekly:

Messi should raid the right flank as much as possible early on. If Banega and Angel Di Maria can keep the lines of supply open, Messi will outshine and outscore France forward Antoine Griezmann and send Les Bleus home.

Prediction: France 1-2 Argentina

Uruguay 1-0 Portugal

While big-name attackers will thrive in Kazan, defences will reign supreme when Uruguay and Portugal face off in Sochi's Fisht Olympic Stadium. The former didn't concede a goal during three matches in Group A, thanks mostly to the intimidating presence of Diego Godin.

Atletico Madrid centre-back Godin knows all about Portugal's main threat, Cristiano Ronaldo, having faced the Real Madrid man many times in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Godin's inside knowledge will help, but the bigger boost can come from the fitness of his club team-mate Jose Gimenez. The 23-year-old "could return to the side after missing the game with Russia with a back injury," per BBC Sport.

Andrew Medichini/Associated Press

Having Gimenez available would give Uruguay a defender who can keep pace with Ronaldo and fellow forward Goncalo Guedes.

Uruguay can feel confident about resisting Ronaldo, despite his four goals during the group stage. If Godin and Gimenez succeed, one of strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani can net the goal La Celeste need to qualify.

Prediction: Uruguay 1-0 Portugal