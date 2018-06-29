Sports World Reacts to Drake's New Album 'Scorpion'

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Drake's new album, Scorpion, dropped Thursday night, and it wasn't long before the Canadian singer and songwriter managed to take the sports world by storm.

Scorpion is a double album featuring a ridiculous 25 songs, and some of the biggest stars in the NFL and NBA seemingly loved every minute of it.

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was among the first to tweet about it Thursday, suggesting Drake fans were in for a treat:

Utah Jazz guard and 2017-18 NBA Rookie of the Year runner-up Donovan Mitchell was stunned by the quality of Scorpion as well:

Drake's ability to captivate a wide-ranging audience was on full display as well.

In addition to the 21-year-old Mitchell loving the album, 37-year-old Golden State Warriors forward David West was all about it, too:

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum liked the album so much that he found it impossible to choose his favorite song:

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie had no words to describe Scorpion, settling instead for an emoji to express his feelings:

Dinwiddie's teammate Jeremy Lin got in on the act as well:

Drake is a major figure in NBA circles not only because of the quality of his music, but also due to the fact that he is the Toronto Raptors' global ambassador.

The Toronto native is often seen at Raptors game, and he makes no effort to hide his allegiance.

That can rub players and teams the wrong way at times, but even the Jazz had to admit they're all aboard the Drake train:

Drake has had multiple albums and songs go platinum, and Scorpion is reportedly already eligible for that distinction as well.

If it manages to reach double, triple or even quadruple platinum, then there is little doubt that Drake's influence on the sports world will have at least something to do with that.